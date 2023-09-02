Navi Mumbai: PMC Extends Deadline For Submitting Application For Recruitment Drive | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline to submit applications for its ongoing recruitment process of group A and group D categories. The civic body has sought applications to fill 377 vacant positions across Group A' to Group 'D' categories.

The new deadline for submitting applications is now September 15. The previous deadline was August 31. The civic body extended the deadline after requests from candidates.

Nearly 98,000 Candidates Registered

This recruitment initiative holds particular significance as it marks the inaugural recruitment drive for the newly established corporation. With approximately 98,000 candidates having already registered, the response has been truly remarkable. The positions available encompass various departments, including administration, engineering, technical, law, fire services, security services, information and technology services, accounting and finance services, park services, urban development services, mechanical services, public health services, sports services, paramedical services, veterinary services, audit services, and more. The selection process will uphold the principles of transparency and competitive evaluation. Interested candidates can access the application forms on the official website www.panvelcorporation.com, https://mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in and https://mahadma. The online application portal will remain open until 11:55 PM on September 15.

The examination itself will be conducted online, with specific details regarding the exam venue and time communicated to candidates through email and SMS. To assist candidates and address their queries, the Municipal Corporation has established a dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell. For any clarifications or issues related to the recruitment process, candidates are encouraged to contact the toll-free numbers 022-27458042 and 022-27458041.

