 Navi Mumbai: Man Repeatedly Rapes Woman, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion On Pretext Of Marriage; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Man Repeatedly Rapes Woman, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion On Pretext Of Marriage; Booked

Navi Mumbai: Man Repeatedly Rapes Woman, Forces Her To Undergo Abortion On Pretext Of Marriage; Booked

He allegedly raped the woman on multiple occasions in Pune, Airoli, Panvel and Kalamboli, he said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man on the promise of marriage and forced to undergo abortion, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered an offence under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on a same woman) and 313 (miscarriage without the consent of the mother) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, an official said.

Woman raped at multiple occasions at different locations

The victim, a resident of Kalamboli, has alleged that the accused befriended her and promised to marry her. He allegedly raped the woman on multiple occasions in Pune, Airoli, Panvel and Kalamboli, he said.

The accused impregnated the woman and forced her to undergo an abortion, the official said, adding that the case has been transferred to the Pune police, as the crime began there.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Hospital Employee Drags Woman Staffer By Uniform For Refusing To Take Orders,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Inquiry Launched Into Near-Miss Collision Of Local Trains At CSMT, Signal Functionality...

Mumbai News: Inquiry Launched Into Near-Miss Collision Of Local Trains At CSMT, Signal Functionality...

Navi Mumbai Water Woes: TIA To Launch Protest If Issue Is Not Resolved By September 6

Navi Mumbai Water Woes: TIA To Launch Protest If Issue Is Not Resolved By September 6

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2: 'No Vision, No Roadmap', Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2: 'No Vision, No Roadmap', Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2: Media Complains Of Mismanagement At Grand Hyatt

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2: Media Complains Of Mismanagement At Grand Hyatt

Mira-Bhayandar: Fisherfolk Educated About Welfare Schemes At Awareness Camp In Uttan

Mira-Bhayandar: Fisherfolk Educated About Welfare Schemes At Awareness Camp In Uttan