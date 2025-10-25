 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Taxi Driver Climbs Tree, Stages Two-Hour Protest Over Traffic Fine Outside Vidhan Bhavan
A 32-year-old taxi driver, Sampat Chormale, staged a two-hour protest by climbing a tree outside Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan after being fined by traffic police. Intoxicated and making erratic statements, he threatened to jump until Senior Inspector Satish Gaikwad calmly persuaded him down. He was taken for medical examination; police investigation continues.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mumbai: A taxi driver staged a unique protest by climbing a tree outside Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday morning after being fined by the traffic police. The protest lasted for two hours before the Cuffe Parade police managed to bring him down.

About The Protest

According to the police, the man claimed he climbed the tree to “save his life” after being penalised. Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad of Cuffe Parade Police Station finally persuaded him to come down. The police said he appeared intoxicated and was babbling incoherently. Further investigation is underway.

The incident began around 10 am when the man was spotted sitting atop a tree, threatening to jump. A crowd of onlookers quickly gathered. Local police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene but struggled to understand him. Whenever officers attempted to approach, he threatened to leap, creating a tense situation.

Read Also
Satara Doctor Suicide: Deceased Medico Was Earlier Accused Of 'Troublesome Behaviour' & Hindering...
After repeated attempts to reason with him failed, Senior police Inspector Satish Gaikwad climbed the tree and engaged him calmly. He assured the man that his concerns would be addressed and tried to calm him down. The man’s statements were erratic—sometimes referring to punitive action by traffic police and at other times claiming he would not allow Marathi people to set up stalls. Using patience and tact, Gaikwad finally convinced him to descend. He was brought to the police station. The drama lasted from 10 am to 12 pm.

The man has been identified as Sampat Chormale, 32, a taxi driver working with a private app and residing in Dongri. The police confirmed that he was intoxicated and is now undergoing a medical examination. Senior Inspector Gaikwad said further action will be decided based on the results.

The Traffic Police added that Chormale lives on the footpath and drives a taxi. They are coordinating with the taxi owner and collecting more information. No immediate action was taken against him during the incident.

