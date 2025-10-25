Satara Doctor Suicide: Deceased Medico Was Earlier Accused Of 'Troublesome Behaviour' & Hindering Police Investigations, Says Report

Satara Doctor Suicide | X

Satara: The suicide of a 26-year-old woman doctor from Maharashtra’s Satara district, who accused a police officer of repeatedly raping and harassing her, has taken a new turn. The deceased doctor had previously faced allegations from the police of being 'uncooperative' and 'hindering investigations.' A formal complaint against her was forwarded to the district surgeon last month by the Phaltan Rural Police Station.

Deceased Accused Cop Of Raping Her

The young medical officer, posted at Phaltan sub-district hospital, ended her life on Thursday night at the district hospital. In a chilling note written on her palm, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badne of raping and mentally torturing her for over five months.

Badne has been suspended and is currently absconding. She also left behind a four-page suicide note detailing how Badne and other police officials allegedly pressured her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons and harassed her for refusing to comply.

Police Records Show Complaint Against Deceased Doctor

Police records now reveal that tensions between the doctor and local officers had existed for months. According to an NDTV report, citing a complaint dated September 22, Police Inspector Sunil Mahadik accused her of obstructing police work and argued that her behaviour could help suspects evade the law.

The letter cited an incident from May 30, when she allegedly refused to conduct pre-arrest medical examinations of two accused late at night, claiming the police were harassing her by arriving at odd hours. She also declared the accused unfit, though they were later found medically fit, according to police claims.

In another alleged instance, she reportedly told officers that she wanted to cause trouble for them. The police had sought her removal from duties involving medical examinations of accused individuals.

Victim Had Wrote To DSP Over Mental Harassment By Cops

However, the doctor had earlier accused the police of harassment herself. On June 19, she wrote to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, alleging mental harassment by two officers and urging legal action. In that letter, she reportedly warned, “I am putting my life at risk.”

Her final suicide note paints a disturbing picture of sustained coercion. The doctor alleged that Badne and others had made her speak to a Member of Parliament over the phone to issue fake medical certificates. Her cousin confirmed that she had previously raised concerns about her safety but no action followed. Meanwhile, another accused, Prashant Bankar, the son of her landlady, has been arrested for alleged mental harassment.

