Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, Says 'I Am Inspired; Proud To Be Part Of NDA'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 25 to extend Diwali wishes and discuss several issues concerning Maharashtra.

He also shared photos from his meeting with the Prime Minister and took to his official handle on X, where he wrote, "Paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the country's popular Prime Minister, the honorable @narendramodi ji, in New Delhi today and extended Diwali and New Year greetings."

"Presented Honorable Modi ji with a shawl, a bouquet of flowers, and a statue of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. During this time, there was a positive discussion on various topics. All component parties in the NDA are parties united by ideology, and he expressed the expectation that this front should remain as strong as ever. Modi ji also extended Diwali greetings to me and my family," he wrote on X.

While speaking to reporters, Shinde also said that memories of Balasaheb Thackeray were also discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister. "We discussed some issues related to the state. After meeting Modi ji, I am inspired; we are proud to be part of the NDA. He is not only the Prime Minister of the country, but also the head of the NDA family. The memories of Balasaheb Thackeray were discussed in the meeting. The Mahayuti and the NDA are together on the development agenda," he told reporters.

Eknath Shinde on Bihar Elections

The Deputy CM also expressed confidence that NDA will win in Bihar as PM Modi has worked for the development of Bihar. "The people of Bihar have faith that NDA & double engine govt will work for the state's development," the Deputy CM told reporters.

Eknath Shinde on Satara Doctor suicide

In addititon to this, the deputy CM also spoke on the Satara woman doctor's death allegedly by suicide. Calling it an unfortunate incident, he said, "I have spoken to the local SP. The accused is a police official. FIR has been launched in the incident. I have asked the SP to take stringent action against the accused in this case."

