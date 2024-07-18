Mumbai: NCB Arrests Man Wanted In ₹60 Crore Drugs Case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | File Image

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a key member of a drug syndicate it busted last month after seizing mephedrone valued at about Rs60 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The name of the accused, Sufiyan Khan, emerged during the investigation following the drug seizure at Vashi on June 26, the official said.

The NCB had uncovered the racket after it arrested three people from Nagpada, Dongri and Wadala and confiscated 31.5 kilos of mephedrone valued at nearly Rs 60 crore.

However, Khan kept changing hideouts and phone numbers after the operation, the official said.

NCB officials working on specific inputs arrested Khan from a lodge in Vashi on Monday, he said.

“NCB Mumbai arrested him after a prolonged tracing operation. He was apprehended from a lodge in Vashi on Monday and is currently in NCB Custody. He is an important member of the drug syndicate and operates from Sewri and is involved in many police cases,” the official said.

On June 26, intelligence sources confirmed a bulk delivery of drugs by one JK Musharaf. The NCB deployed a team in Dongri and intercepted Musharaf and recovered 10 kilos of mephedrone.

The questioning of Musharaf led to the recovery of 21.5 kilos of the drug from two areas, and the arrest of a woman named Nausheen and a carrier named Saif, officials said.