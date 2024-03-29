 NCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh

NCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh

According to the NCB, it received a tip-off that an interstate syndicate was looking for a window to supply narcotics in Goa amid heightened security due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Goa, has busted a drug trafficking network and arrested two friends in connection with the case. One of them, J Singh, was allegedly caught with 532 grams of methamphetamine worth Rs53 lakh. He returned to India last year after working abroad. The other accused has been identified as R Singh. Though both of them hail from Rajasthan, the latter lives in Goa.

According to the NCB, it received a tip-off that an interstate syndicate was looking for a window to supply narcotics in Goa amid heightened security due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Accordingly, various intelligence sources were alerted. Soon, information was received that J Singh had reached Goa from Rajasthan a few days ago. The agency later got an input that he was trying to conclude a drug deal under the guise of a business trip.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 Held By NCB For Smuggling 31 Kg Ganja
article-image

J Singh was located around Candolim and once physically identified, a discreet round the clock surveillance was mounted upon him, officials said. “On March 27, he was intercepted with methamphetamine. A vehicle, which was being used for drug deliveries, was also seized from the spot,” said an NCB official. His interrogation led to the whereabouts of R Singh, who was providing logistical support to the drug network. J Singh was in need of quick money and was convinced that he could earn more through the drug business. He motivated his long-time friend R Singh to enter the illicit trade, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Power Outage Strikes SoBo For Second Consecutive Night

Mumbai: Power Outage Strikes SoBo For Second Consecutive Night

Police Hunt For Scammer Who Duped Panvel Company Of ₹1.54 Crore In Cybercrime Attack

Police Hunt For Scammer Who Duped Panvel Company Of ₹1.54 Crore In Cybercrime Attack

Mumbai: Builder Machinder Seeks Bail In ₹500 Crore Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: Builder Machinder Seeks Bail In ₹500 Crore Money Laundering Case

Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners