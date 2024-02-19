Mumbai: 4 Held By NCB For Smuggling 31 Kg Ganja

The officials of the Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have busted a drugs smuggling syndicate and have arrested four people and seized 31 kilograms of Ganja.

According to the agency sources, specific information was received by them that two persons involved in ganja smuggling would be arriving at LTT Railway station on February 14. Subsequently, a trap was laid by the NCB team and two persons were apprehended. The officials had seized 31 kilograms of Ganja from their possession.

Ganja was sourced from Odisha

During the interrogation, the accused duo revealed that the said consignment of Ganja was sourced from Odisha. The duo also revealed information about the other two members of the syndicate.

Based on the information, the NCB team on Sunday arrested two more members of the syndicate. The accused persons were produced before the court on Sunday where NCB sought their custody.

In December last year, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB had successfully busted an international network involved in illicit trafficking of pharma drugs from India to Australia. The agency has seized drugs valued at Rs 3 crore and have arrested three persons.