 Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch Video)

The residents of Mulund are protesting against the project as the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika (BMC) has planned the relocation of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Mulund.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project | FPJ

Mumbai: Many residents took to the streets on Sunday in Mumbai's Mulund to register their protest against the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The protests were held at the Veer Savarkar Road, Mulund East in Thane. The residents of Mulund are protesting against the project as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned the relocation of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Mulund.

There are reports that the BMC has initiated the project and has started the construction of around 7,349 flats near Kelkar College in Mulund East area to rehabilitate the PAPs. The people living in Mulund are against the BMC's plan and are registering their protest by turning out in huge numbers and taking to streets against the administration's decision.

The residents of Mulund formed human chain

The residents of Mulund also formed human chain to protest against the Dharavi redevelopment project at Veer Savarkar Road, Mulund East in Thane. In 2019, the BMC introduced a plan for the construction of 13,971 tenements in connection with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The aim of the project was to rehabilitate the PAPs in several parts of the city.

7,439 tenements were to be constructed in Mulund

The BMC, under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, shortlisted Mulund East, Chandivali, Prabhadevi and Bhandup for the construction of tenements. As per the plan, 7,439 tenements were to be constructed in Mulund, 4,000 in Chandivali, 529 in Prabhadevi and 1,903 in Bhandup. A PIL was also filed challenging the decision of the BMC in the Bombay High Court.

Read Also
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Mulund Is ‘Just One Option’ For Displaced Locals, Says...
article-image

Adani Properties became the highest bidder to procure the rights

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra Government with 80 per cent and 20 per cent equity, respectively. The project aims at the redevelopment of the biggest slum which is located in the heart of the city. In November 2022, Adani Properties became the highest bidder to procure the rights to redevelop the slums.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch...

Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Turns Blind Eye To Rise In Road Mishaps Due To Stray Animals; Civic Shelters...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Turns Blind Eye To Rise In Road Mishaps Due To Stray Animals; Civic Shelters...

Navi Mumbai: 3 Booked For Duping Airoli Woman Of ₹18 Lakh By Promising Jobs To Her Kin

Navi Mumbai: 3 Booked For Duping Airoli Woman Of ₹18 Lakh By Promising Jobs To Her Kin

Ulhasnagar Firing: Political Rivalry Between Alliance Partners Shiv Sena, BJP To Cast Shadow On...

Ulhasnagar Firing: Political Rivalry Between Alliance Partners Shiv Sena, BJP To Cast Shadow On...

Another Blow For Congress In Mumbai? Ex-MLA Baba Siddique's Meet With Ajit Pawar Sparks Speculation;...

Another Blow For Congress In Mumbai? Ex-MLA Baba Siddique's Meet With Ajit Pawar Sparks Speculation;...