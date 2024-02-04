Mumbai: Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project (Watch Video)

Mulund Residents Form Human Chain To Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project | FPJ

Mumbai: Many residents took to the streets on Sunday in Mumbai's Mulund to register their protest against the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The protests were held at the Veer Savarkar Road, Mulund East in Thane. The residents of Mulund are protesting against the project as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned the relocation of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in Mulund.

There are reports that the BMC has initiated the project and has started the construction of around 7,349 flats near Kelkar College in Mulund East area to rehabilitate the PAPs. The people living in Mulund are against the BMC's plan and are registering their protest by turning out in huge numbers and taking to streets against the administration's decision.

The residents of Mulund formed human chain

The residents of Mulund also formed human chain to protest against the Dharavi redevelopment project at Veer Savarkar Road, Mulund East in Thane. In 2019, the BMC introduced a plan for the construction of 13,971 tenements in connection with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The aim of the project was to rehabilitate the PAPs in several parts of the city.

7,439 tenements were to be constructed in Mulund

The BMC, under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, shortlisted Mulund East, Chandivali, Prabhadevi and Bhandup for the construction of tenements. As per the plan, 7,439 tenements were to be constructed in Mulund, 4,000 in Chandivali, 529 in Prabhadevi and 1,903 in Bhandup. A PIL was also filed challenging the decision of the BMC in the Bombay High Court.

Adani Properties became the highest bidder to procure the rights

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra Government with 80 per cent and 20 per cent equity, respectively. The project aims at the redevelopment of the biggest slum which is located in the heart of the city. In November 2022, Adani Properties became the highest bidder to procure the rights to redevelop the slums.