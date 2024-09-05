Mumbai: MMRDA To Clear Barricades On Western Express Highway Ahead of Ganpati Festival, Complete Akurli Subway Project By October | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai's notoriously congested Western Express Highway (WEH) has been a source of frustration for commuters between Malad and Kandivali for nearly 24 months, with the ongoing Akurli subway widening project causing chaos and congestion on this busy stretch of road. The construction of new lanes and infrastructure has been a necessary but painful process, with the presence of barricades and roadblocks slowing traffic to a crawl. However, relief is finally on the horizon as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced plans to remove the obstacles ahead of the upcoming Ganpati festival and complete the project by October, bringing an end to the daily grind for motorists who have been patiently enduring the construction.

Shishir Shetty, founder of the Lokhandwala Residents Association, remarks, "We have been waiting for the Akurli road extension for an inordinate amount of time. The Akurli subway, situated beneath the Western Express Highway, has been plagued by severe traffic congestion. Our efforts have been focused on securing various roadways, including those in Hanuman Nagar, Lokhandwala Township, and Damo Nagar, as these areas are reliant on a single access route that becomes exponentially congested. Initially, in October 2019, the MMRDA awarded the tender, but the project was subsequently stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic's first and second waves. Fortunately, the MMRDA has recommenced work on the highway, with the final phase of the subway underway. We have collaborated with numerous stakeholders, including the traffic department, to ensure the project's timely completion.

“Notably, our MP's intervention has expedited the process. While we are thrilled that the project is nearing completion and expected to open this month, we are concerned about the synchronization of the subway's completion with that of the Western Express Highway, as per information provided by the contractor, which suggests that the subway's work will be concluded two months after the highway's completion” added Shetty.

Minister Piyush Goyal takes stock of the work | FPJ

Three out of the five phases of the project have been successfully completed and will now be operational, allowing for a seamless flow of traffic. | FPJ

Minister Piyush Goyal elaborated, "The expedited completion of this project will have a profound impact on the transportation dynamics in the area, thereby yielding a dual benefit of reduced travel time and diminished fuel consumption. The successful completion of this project will effectively mitigate half of the traffic congestion issues plaguing the region, thereby enhancing the overall mobility and accessibility of the area. Furthermore, the alleviation of traffic congestion will also have a positive ripple effect on the local economy, as reduced travel time and increased productivity will lead to increased economic activity and growth."

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar stated, "The construction phase has reached a critical milestone, with the concrete foundation in place and the curing process underway. In addition, we have been advised that the barriers currently obstructing the site will be removed within a week's duration. Moreover, our latest projections indicate that the remaining 50% of the project's scope, specifically the widening of the subway, will be completed by October."

Ajit Jadhav, resident of Kandivali said, “We are fed up with the maddening traffic jams on the WEH stretch between Thakur Complex and Samata Nagar Police Station. The congested 1.5-2 km stretch has become a nightmare, with travel times dragging on for 20-40 minutes. And to make matters worse, the barricades set up along the Akurli Road and Akurli subway under WEH are causing chaos, disrupting traffic flow in both directions. Commuters heading towards Lokhandwala in Kandivali via Akurli Road are being severely inconvenienced, as are those trying to reach the kandivali railway station using the Akurli subway. It will be a huge relief once this is resolved.”

According to MMRDA official, the primary objective of this project is to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion that has been plaguing the region. Notably, three out of the five phases of the project have been successfully completed and will now be operational, allowing for a seamless flow of traffic.However, the progress of the remaining two phases has been significantly impeded by an unforeseen discovery during the piling work on the Borivali side of the subway. A subterranean gas pipeline, measuring 300 mm in diameter, was discovered, which has necessitated an immediate relocation effort to ensure public safety and prevent any potential disruptions to the gas supply. The MMRDA official emphasised that the relocation process was initiated in June 2023, with necessary permissions obtained from relevant authorities in November 2023, and finally completed in April 2024.