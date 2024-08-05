Mumbai: Man Injured On WEH As Iron Sheet Of MMRDA Repair Works Collapses, Case Registered

A Bhayandar West resident Purankumar Prajapati (30) was injured after an improperly erected iron sheet during the repair works on fell on him. The incident took place on Saturday and the Samata Nagar police have registered a case against unidenfied individual for the act of endangering lives of others.

The incident occurred as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was carrying out road repairs on the Western Express Highway. As part of these repairs, MMRDA had erected iron sheets along the road, one of which collapsed onto Prajapati's leg.



The Samta Nagar police have registered a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly endangering lives. Prajapati is currently receiving treatment at New Life Nursing Home in Kandivali East.





According to the police report, Prajapati was riding his motorcycle (MH 04 LR 3162) northbound on the Western Express Highway on August 3. When he reached Growel's Mall around 12.30 pm, an improperly secured iron sheet fell onto his leg, causing the injury. An autorickshaw driver transported him to New Life Nursing Home, where he was admitted for treatment.

Prajapati described the incident, stating, "I was driving on the Western Express Highway when a strong wind, or what felt like a small cyclone, caused an iron sheet to detach from its position and fall onto my left leg. Fortunately, it did not hit my head or neck. The MMRDA has been repairing these sections of the road for years, and I have filed a case against them because the iron sheets and boards were not securely erected."



Prajapati, who works for a private company, was travelling to Malad on Saturday morning, the incident occurred when he was returning to Bhayandar West. Following the incident, he filed a complaint with the Samta Nagar police. The police have registered a case under Section 125(a) (acts endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, on August 3