Virar Accident: VIVA College Professor Dies After Being Hit By Fortuner SUV Driven By Drunk 25-Yr-Old Near Gokul Township

Virar Accident: 45-Yr-Old English Professor Dies After Being Hit By Fortuner SUV Driven By Drunk 25-Yr-Old | Representative Photo

Virar: A case of drunk driving has come to light from Virar area where a college professor was mowed down by a 25-year-old in a drunken state on Thursday. This incident comes to light nearly four weeks after a drunk driving incident involving Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah resulted in the death of a woman and injury of her husband in Mumbai's Worli.

Details On The Tragic Accident

The accused, Shubham Patil was arrested by the police after he fatally struck Atmaja Kasat, an English professor at VIVA College, on Thursday evening. According to a Hindustan Times report, Patil, who was consuming alcohol with three friends, including two women, inside the car near VIVA College in Virar West, was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The impact of the crash was severe, causing Kasat to be flung several feet into the air before hitting the ground.

Kasat was walking home to Gokul Township in Virar around 6:30 pm when Patil, reportedly driving a Fortuner at high speed, hit her from behind. She was left critically injured and in a pool of blood. After the accident, Patil attempted to flee the scene with his friends, but local residents intervened and stopped them.

Injured Professor Succumbed To Her Injuries

Shikhar Thakur, son of politician Hitendra Thakur, rushed Kasat to a nearby private hospital. Although she was conscious upon arrival, she succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Friday. Kasat was a well-regarded professor in the Virar area and popular among her students. Her husband runs a well-known computer class locally.

Local police confirmed that Shubham Patil was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. Patil, the son of a quarry owner and a resident of Dongarpada in Virar, was on his way to a restaurant for dinner with his friends and had already begun drinking in the car, according to the report. The police are now investigating whether Patil has any prior drunk driving offenses.