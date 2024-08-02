Mumbai: Learner Driver Mows Down Mother Of 4 Minor Kids In Lower Parel; Accused Released After Being Booked

Mumbai: Mother Of 4 Minor Kids Mowed Down Under SUV Driven By Learner Driver In Lower Parel; Accused Released After Being Booked | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A tragic incident in Mumbai's Lower Parel area has left a family devastated after a car accident claimed the life of 36-year-old Poonam Ravi Kharwa, the family's sole breadwinner. Poonam, who was homeless and lived under the Elphinstone flyover with her four children, was struck by an SUV while walking at a junction on Tuesday night. The driver, reportedly identified as 28-year-old Akshay Kishore Patel, a software engineer with only a learner's licence, was behind the wheel.

Family Left In Dire Situation

According to a Hindustan Times report, the family’s dire situation has become even more desperate with the loss of Poonam. Her children, now left without their mother, are struggling to cope, with the eldest, 14-year-old Sahil Kharwa, stepping into a role of responsibility. Poonam's three-year-old daughter has been particularly affected, constantly asking for her mother since the incident.

Poonam supported her family by making and selling gajras (flower garlands), a task Sahil often helped with. Her husband had abandoned the family long ago, leaving her as the sole provider for their four children: Sahil (14) Roshni (10) Amir (7) and Laxmi (3).

Details On The Accident

The accident occurred as Patel attempted a U-turn near Modern Kitchen on Senapati Bapat Marg. In a sudden and unfortunate moment, Poonam came in front of the SUV, causing Patel to panic. The impact threw Poonam onto the road divider, resulting in severe head injuries. Despite Patel’s efforts to rush her to BYL Nair Hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The SUV, a Tata Punch, was owned by Patel’s colleague, Harshita Ahuja, who was in the passenger seat at the time of the accident. According to the report quoting police, Patel was driving the vehicle from Kamala Mills, where his office is located, when the incident happened.

Case Registered, Accused Driver Released

Police have reportedly registered a case against Patel under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. He also faced charges under section 3(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without an effective licence. Despite being detained, Patel was released after receiving a notice of appearance from the police, said the report.