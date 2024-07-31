Mumbai: Road Deaths Fall By 28%, Accidents Claimed 164 Lives Between January-July This Year Compared To 229 Fatalities In 2023 During Same Period

Mumbai: Road accidents claimed 164 lives in Mumbai between January and July this year, according to data from the traffic police.

This is a significant decrease in the number of road fatalities compared to the previous five years, officials said.



Last year between January and July, 229 people lost their lives in road accidents. The figure was 212 in January-July 2022.

In 2021, 225 people died, in 2020 167 lost their lives and in 2019 264 were killed.

Officials credit this year’s improved safety statistics to several key measures. These include identifying 32 accident-prone spots in the city and strengthening real-time coordination between the traffic police and the BMC to address potholes and road conditions.



“Even one single death is unacceptable,” Joint Commissioner of Traffic Anil Kumbhare told The Free Press Journal. Kumbhare, who took office in February, detailed the steps taken to improve safety. These include marking 32 high-risk areas, installing reflectors and cat eyes, removing nearly 128 illegal speed breakers, and increasing the height of road dividers to prevent unsafe pedestrian crossings.



This year, till July 152 non-fatal accidents were also reported, the data showed.



Kumbhare noted that the BMC, which primarily handles waterlogging and pothole issues during the monsoon, has been coordinating with the traffic police to address problems and prevent traffic disruptions.

“This monsoon, especially during the heavy rains in July, the BMC provided real-time support. Whenever our team reported potholes, they were promptly filled and repaired. While traffic naturally slows down during heavy rains, we are working to prevent additional congestion from other factors. We will continue these efforts to minimize traffic disruptions for the remainder of the monsoon season,” he added.



The MTP regularly posts advisories and alerts on social media to keep the public informed about waterlogging and slow traffic conditions. “During heavy rains, it’s best to travel only if absolutely necessary. Citizens should check MTP’s advisories beforehand to ensure a smoother commute,” Kumbhare said.