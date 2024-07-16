Worli Hit-And-Run Case: BMW Driver Mihir Shah Admits To Drinking Habit, Changed Haircut To Avoid Arrest

Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son |

Mumbai: Mihir Shah(23), accused of Worli hit and run case, who is in police custody allegedly had confessed during the interrogation that he was a habitual drinker.

The inquiry also revealed that, in order to avoid arrest Shah, changed his haircut before the arrest at a barbershop located in the Virar area. Police also detained his mother, two sisters, and friend Avdeep on July 9.

When police arrested him, he had changed his entire hairstyle to mislead the police. One of the reasons police stated in the remand document before the court was the need to locate the barbershop where Shah trims his hair. The police also recorded the statement of Barber who cuts Shah’s hair. Till now the police recorded statements of 17 people including eye witnesses in this case.

In a shocking incident on July 7, a 23-year-old boy, Mihir Shah, driving a speeding BMW collided with a scooter near Atria Mall Worli, dragged a 45 years old woman Kaveri Nakhva to her death over 1.5 kilometers from C G House to Sea face. The police will produce Shah before the Sweri court tomorrow.