Mumbai Road Accident: Underage Driver Hits GST Officer & Wife In Chinchpokli; No Arrests ​Only Notice Issued

A 51-year-old man from Lalbaugh, who works as a sales tax inspector at the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bhawan, has filed a complaint against a father-son duo for allegedly hitting his motorcycle and injuring him and his wife on Friday. The Honda City speeding car was driven by a 17-year-old boy.

According to the Kalachowki police, who registered the FIR, the complainant Vinesh Nikam was taking his wife, Vrushali (51), to the hospital on Friday. Vrushali had recently undergone a blood test, and the report needed to be delivered to a hospital in Kalewadi. While en route to the hospital on their two-wheeler, the couple was involved in a collision with a speeding Honda City car at Dattaram Khamkar Marg in Chinchpokli.

Nikam told the police that the Honda City car was speeding and the collision was severe, causing his wife to fall onto the road and sustain a leg injury. Nikam, who was wearing a helmet, did not suffer major injuries but sustained minor injuries to his left arm.

The car involved in the incident fled the scene, but Nikam managed to memorize the vehicle number (MH 01 AL 5346) and the driver’s face. He later reported the details to the Kalachowki police. The vehicle was registered under Vimal Kumar Jain. It was subsequently discovered that the driver was Jain’s son, Jainam, who is 17 years and 11 months old. The police have booked Vimalkumar Jain for permitting his underage son to drive without a license, in violation of traffic regulations.

The police have booked both Vimalkumar Jain and his son Jainam under various sections. They face charges under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Additionally, they are charged under Section 5 (allowing a person without a driving licence to drive), Section 4(1) (prohibiting anyone under 18 from driving in public), Section 184 (dangerous driving), and Section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Section 180 specifically penalises both the vehicle owner and the person in charge for permitting unauthorised individuals to drive, which is why Vimalkumar Jain is included as an accused in the FIR, a police officer said.

However, no arrests have been made in the case so far. Instead, the Kalachowki police have issued a notice to the accused under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which recently replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. This section requires police officers to issue a notice directing the accused to appear before them when an arrest is not deemed necessary.