Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Concerns Rise As FDA Delays Food Safety Inspections, Risking Adulteration Of Festive Sweets And Prasad

Mumbai: With Ganeshotsav just three days away, concerns are mounting over food safety as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to initiate its crucial quality inspection campaign. Traditionally, this campaign ensures that sweets, prasad, and other festive foods are free from adulteration and safe for consumption. However, this year, as the festival approaches, the FDA has not yet begun its inspections, raising questions about the oversight of prasad and other delicacies.

During Ganeshotsav, the demand for sweets, prasad, and dairy products soars, often reaching into the crores. Historically, the FDA's campaign has started 15 to 20 days before the festival and continued until Christmas, focusing on verifying the quality and safety of these products. The absence of this campaign this year has sparked concerns that the incidence of adulterated food could increase, putting public health at risk.

The FDA has mandated that sellers provide detailed information about the preparation, ingredients, storage, and expiration of milk products in recent years. The inspections ensure these standards are met and hold vendors accountable. However, with no such campaign underway, there is uncertainty about whether these critical standards will be enforced this year.

In response to the growing concern, the FDA has stated that an inspection campaign will commence soon. However, the delay has left many questioning the agency's readiness and the potential impact on food safety during the festival. The situation underscores the need for timely regulatory action to ensure that the celebration of Ganeshotsav remains safe and enjoyable for all.

Chetan Kamble, an activist from Dadar highlighted, “Dadar’s markets, particularly during festivals, witness an enormous influx of shoppers. With this surge in demand, many shops like Panshikar, Chitale and Gauri Shankar in Parel, and temporary stalls, seize the opportunity to sell large quantities of food items, especially sweets that are central to the festivities. Unfortunately, this is where the problem arises, the festive rush often leads to a compromise on the quality and safety of the food being sold. Unfortunately, the FDA’s apparent failure to conduct regular inspections has raised significant concerns about the safety and quality of the food being sold. Consumers, eager to partake in the celebrations, may unknowingly purchase sweets that contain harmful additives, artificial colors, and preservatives, putting their health at risk.”