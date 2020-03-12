Mumbai: MMRDA proposes nine FOBs on Metro line 7

A senior MMRDA official said, "We will be providing connectivity on the lines of that in foreign countries. Like, for instance, if there is connectivity in the form of FOB from a particular building or commercial establishment, people will not have to come on the road to reach the nearest metro station. They can take the FOB and reach the concourse area, avoiding the main road."

Moreover, it will also help in averting road mishaps. According to the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) Mumbai road safety annual report 2018, 51 per cent of the victims who died in road accidents were pedestrians.

Reportedly, the MMRDA had already invited private developers for the construction of FOBs. It has also formulated a policy asking interested agencies to submit a plan in January 2020 wherein the developer has to bear the cost of construction, while MMRDA will have the right to exploit the commercial potential of these connectivities and retain the revenue earnings.