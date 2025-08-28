Massive Maratha Quota Agitation In Mumbai: Azad Maidan Turns Into Police Camp, Thousands Of Cops Deployed

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File Photo

Mumbai: The agitation for Maratha reservation has reached a decisive stage, with protest leader Manoj Jarange Patil set to march to Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday along with thousands of supporters. Anticipating a massive turnout, Mumbai Police have deployed nearly 1000 Police personnel in and around the protest site, effectively converting Azad Maidan into a police camp. The law-and-order challenge for police is compounded by the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mumbai on the same day for Ganesh festival celebrations.

Jarange Patil, who has called for an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai during Ganeshotsav, has begun his journey towards the city with his supporters. On Thursday night, their convoy was scheduled to enter Mumbai via Atal Setu from Navi Mumbai, and then proceed towards Azad Maidan. Thousands of protestors from Mumhai, Thane, Palghar, Mira-Bhayandar, and Vasai-Virar are expected to join Friday’s rally. Protestors have vowed that this will be an “unprecedented agitation,” prompting police to tighten law-and-order measures.

Heavy Police Deployment: Mumbai Police had already deployed 18,000 personnel across the city for Ganeshotsav. With Jarange Patil’s protest coinciding with the festival, additional reinforcements have been placed at Azad Maidan 2 Additional Commissioners of Police, 6 DCPs, 200 ACPs and Police Officers, along with 800 constables. Units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Squad, QRT, CRPF, and Bomb Disposal squads are also on standby.

Mumbai Police have granted conditional permission for the protest and hunger strike at Azad Maidan. The key conditions include:

Protest allowed for one day only between 9 am to 6 pm

Maximum 5,000 protestors permitted; exceeding this will make the protest “illegal”

Protesters can use 7,000 sq. meters of designated space

No permission on weekends or public holidays

Only five vehicles allowed inside; others must be parked at Wadi Bunder in coordination with Traffic Police

No loudspeakers, rallies, or campaign vehicles allowed

Children, pregnant women, and elderly persons cannot participate

Strict adherence to Bombay High Court and Supreme Court guidelines

Police have warned that any violation of conditions will result in the protest being declared unlawful and legal action will follow.

A Testing Day for Mumbai Police

Friday is expected to be a critical test for Mumbai Police, who are stretched between managing Ganesh festival crowds and the massive Maratha agitation. The situation is further complicated by Amit Shah’s visit, where tight security arrangements are already in place for his scheduled visits to Ganesh mandals and BJP leaders’ homes.

Meanwhile, Jarange Patil has announced that before beginning his hunger strike at Azad Maidan, he will first pay his respects at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal.

Police have appealed to protestors to maintain peace and strictly follow rules, while assuring that necessary arrangements have been made to prevent traffic disruptions, religious disturbances, or security breaches.