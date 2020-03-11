Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature rises to 30.1°C; city likely to witness cloudy sky

A day after getting slight relief from the heat, the maximum temperature on Wednesday rose to 30.1°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast stated that 30.1°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 21.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30°C and the minimum temperature will be 22°C.
Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 80% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 80 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.
The IMD has also predicted that Mumbai will likely face summer like situation from March 15, with a maximum temperature of 34°C. KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general, western region, IMD tweeted saying: "Currently Mumbai is enjoying its bit extended pleasant season with max temp around 30 Deg C. As per model guidance, trend to continue for next 48 Hrs in Konkan & N Madhya Mah. Thereafter gradual rise likely. Mumbai summer like the situation could be from 15,16 March...with max 34°C."
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 30.5°C and the minimum temperature was 19.2°C. Similarly, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 30.4°C and the minimum was 20°C.
