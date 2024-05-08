'Slave Appointed As Election Commissioner...', Says Arvind Sawant, MVA Candidate For Mumbai South Seat

Mumbai South candidate for MVA and Shiv Sena UBT Leader Arvind Sawant at Mumbai Debate | FPJ

Mumbai: Speaking at the Mumbai Debate, Mumbai South candidate and Shiv Sena UBT Leader Arvind Sawant threw light on several key issues that have potential to impact the elections. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections that are set to take place on May 20, Mumbai South candidate for MVA and Shiv Sena UBT Leader Arvind Sawant slammed the Central Govt by raising its alleged influence on the Election Commission.

In a controversial statement, Arvind Sawant said that slave has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. Furthering his attack on the Centre, Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi drives all the changes in the selection process which facilitated the government to have their preferred person as the nominee.

Yamini Jadhav of Shiv Sena vs Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments that include Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, and Colaba.

Yamini Jadhav of the Mahayuti alliance and Arvind Sawant of the MVA are the most prominent candidates that will fight it out for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha Seat on May 20. Sawant has successfully clinched victory for this very important seat in the past two elections on a Shiv Sena ticket. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the past and is considered to be the strongman of his party. Yamini Jadhav who is a leader from the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena will fight it out on the nomination of the Mahayuti alliance. Arvind Sawant this time is eyeing a hattrick win in the crucial lok sabha seat.

Shivsena UBT Candidate Shri Arvind Sawant @AGSawant rally today at Agripada Ward 212



People showed Love in Large numbers and showed Support



MASHAAAL 🗽 ka Button dabaana hai, BJP ko hataana hai #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/3JKBaLbBvK — Adil Hussain Shaikh (@whoadilhussain) May 7, 2024

Arvind Sawant launched a poll pitch on May 7, Tuesday, holding an election rally in Agripada. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh also participated in the rally kepping focus on the Muslim voters and to garner support for the INDIA Mahagathbandhan alliance.