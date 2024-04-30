Who Is Yamini Jadhav? Shinde-Led Sena Announces Candidate To Battle Against Uddhav Sena’s Arvind Sawant In Mumbai South

Yamini Jadhav

Shiv Sena faction led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced Yamini Jadhav as its candidate from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat. This move sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown, as she squares off against Arvind Sawant, a prominent leader representing the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Who is Yamini Jadhav?

A seasoned politician and the incumbent MLA from Byculla Assembly constituency, Jadhav has emerged as an important figure in Mumbai’s politics in recent years. Jadhav's political journey is closely intertwined with her familial ties and her association with the Shiv Sena. She is the wife of Yashwant Jadhav, a notable figure who previously served as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. However, her decision to align with Shinde's faction stems from more than just familial connections.

Amidst allegations against her husband Yashwant Jadhav, Jadhav opted to throw her support behind Shinde's faction during the recent split within the Shiv Sena. This strategic move shows her commitment to navigating the complexities of Mumbai's political landscape while ensuring her own political relevance and aspirations.

As the battle for the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat intensifies, Jadhav finds herself at the forefront of a contest that could shape the political trajectory of her career. With polling scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20, both the Shinde and Thackeray factions are gearing up for a fiercely contested election.

Beyond the South Mumbai constituency, Mumbai's political landscape is abuzz with activity across various other Lok Sabha seats. With candidates from both the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti alliances vying for maximum seats, the electoral battleground is set for a series of closely watched contests.

Other key battles

In Mumbai South Central, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) faces off against Rahul Shewale representing the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Similarly, in Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad of the Congress stands against Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP-led alliance.

In the Mumbai North East constituency, Sanjay Dina Patil of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) competes against Mihir Kotecha of the BJP representing the Mahayuti alliance. Meanwhile, in Mumbai North West, Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) battles Ravindra Waikar from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats, the highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 parliamentary seats. The state is voting in the first five phases. The results will be declared on June 4 along with other constituencies.