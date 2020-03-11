Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Updates: Crisis-hit Cong to shift its MLAs to Jaipur

Crisis-hit Cong to shift its MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh
In a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place. The move comes after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. "We are going to take our 92 MLAs and those supporting our Madhya Pradesh government to a hotel," a senior Congress leader said on Wednesday. The legislators would be taken either to Jaipur or some other Congress-ruled state like Chhattisgarh, a party source said.
(Source: PTI)
Scindia was not at all sidelined, says Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Taking to Twitter, Singh said that nothing in the Gwalior Chambal division moved without his consent in the last 16 months.
"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!" Singh tweeted.
We will prove majority on the floor of the house: Congress leader Shobha Oza
Shobha Oza, Congress: We will prove majority on the floor of the house. All the Congress MLAs who are in Bengaluru were being misled; they are with us. Even BJP MLAs are in touch with us.
Congress government will remain in MP: Congress MLA Arjun Singh
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arjun Singh: Congress & Kamal Nath's government will remain. You will see on 16th, numbers (of MLAs) will stay the same. Him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) leaving doesn't affect anything, days of Rajas-Maharajas are long gone.
