 PM Narendra Modi 75th Birthday: Team India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Recalls His Support After 2023 WC Final Loss - VIDEO
He recalled that in 2023, after India lost the ODI World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the team's dressing room to lift their spirits with kind and motivating words.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Siraj Recalls PM Modi's Support After 2023 WC Final Loss | X

Mumbai, September 16: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Indian Cricket Team's pacer Mohammed Siraj shared a heartfelt memory about PM Modi's encouragement and support during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia.

Mohammed Siraj Shared a video on his social media account and recalled that in 2023, after India lost the ODI World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the team's dressing room to lift their spirits with kind and motivating words. Siraj said, “He stood by us in defeat and gave us strength when we needed it most.”

T20 World Cup Win

He further stated that a year later, when Team India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the players again and this time with warm congratulations for the achievement.

'True Inspiration'

Calling the Prime Minister a “true inspiration,” Siraj praised him for supporting the team both in tough times and during moments of celebration.

Mohammed Siraj's Post

Mohammed Siraj shared a video on his official X account and said, "In 2023, after our World Cup loss, Modi ji came to the dressing room & lifted our spirits with his words. A year later, when we won the T20 WC, he called to congratulate us. He stood by us in defeat & in victory- true inspiration. #MyModiStory"

