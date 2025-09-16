'Thank You, My Friend': PM Modi Reacts After US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On His 75th Birthday Over Phone Call

US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi Over Phone, Extends Birthday Wishes | File Photo

Mumbai, September 16: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend wishes on his 75th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and thanked the President of the United States for his warm wishes.

PM Modi also said that he is committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights and also talked about a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Trump extended the good wishes on on PM Modi's birthday wishes amid the ongoing trade talks between the US and India in New Delhi. Both the countries termed the talks as "positive" and "forward looking".

US-India Trade Talks

Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Brendan Lynch met with Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Delhi today, to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations. Lynch and his team had arrived in the national capital on Monday night for the meeting. This marked the first significant round of trade discussions since Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

In a statement, the Indian Commerce Ministry said the talks reflected the “enduring importance of bilateral trade” between the two countries. The discussions covered multiple aspects of a proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and both sides agreed to intensify efforts for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial deal.

The U.S. Embassy also confirmed the outcome, saying Lynch’s meeting with his Indian counterpart was “positive,” signaling renewed momentum in trade ties. The timing of the talks, alongside Trump’s personal outreach to Modi has highlighted the growing attention on India-US relations as both nations seek to balance economic cooperation with broader geopolitical shifts.