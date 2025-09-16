Rajkot Artists Create 75 Rangolis Honouring PM Modi’s Achievements On 75th Birthday - VIDEO

Rajkot: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the city of Rajkot is witnessing a vibrant and artistic tribute in his honour. At the Gandhi Museum premises, a group of local artists and volunteers have come together to create 75 unique rangolis, each representing a major scheme or achievement of the Modi government.

This creative initiative is not just a celebration but also a visual representation of the transformation India has witnessed under PM Modi’s leadership. The rangolis are themed around flagship schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Digital India, and more recent initiatives like Operation Sindoor and Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

Haresh Badeliya, one of the key contributors, told IANS, “We have created 75 rangolis, each one depicting a scheme launched by PM Modi. The entire focus is to highlight the development journey of the nation under his leadership.”

Neelam Chanchal, another participant, said, “I made rangolis based on Operation Sindoor and Mission Sudarshan Chakra. These schemes reflect the government’s commitment to national security and women's empowerment. It’s my humble tribute to a leader who has transformed India.”

Vibha Chauhan, also part of the initiative, expressed her pride, saying, “My rangoli showcases various forms of development — from infrastructure to social welfare — and also salutes the valour of our Armed forces. PM Modi’s leadership has brought real change.”

All participants extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister, with many calling him a visionary leader whose schemes have touched every corner of society. The colourful tribute at Rajkot not only reflects the people's affection for PM Narendra Modi but also showcases how art and patriotism can beautifully come together in celebration. All the participants are excited to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi on Wednesday.

