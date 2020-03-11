Who is Priyadarshini Raje Scindia? All you need to know about Jyotiraditya's wife

A day after quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

His unexpected move has generated a tremendous amount of curiosity in the Scindias - the erstwhile Gwalior royal family - his late grandmother and one of the founding members of the BJP Vijaya Raje Scindia, his late father and Congress minister Madhavrao Scindia, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia and also his wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia.

While it is a well-known fact that Priyadarshini Raje Scindia is from the Gaekwad family, the former rulers of Baroda State, here is all you need to know about her:

Early Days:

Born in 1975, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia's father Sangramsinh Gaekwad, was the son of Pratap Singh Rao Gaekwad, the last ruler of Baroda State, who ruled until 1951 when the state became a part of the Republic of India. Her mother Asharaje Gaekwad is from the Rana dynasty of Nepal.

Priyadarshini Raje studied at Convent of Jesus & Mary School, also known as Fort Convent in Mumbai. Later, she went to Sophia College for Women in Mumbai.