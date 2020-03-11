The Scindias: Blood proves thicker than political water

New Delhi: "He must have taken the decision keeping the face of Rajmata in mind," said Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt and the youngest daughter of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia of Gwalior, soon after the Congressman of 18 years resigned from the party to start "a new chapter" of respecting the "aspirations" of his people.

Her comments came soon after ex-Union minister and Congress strongman from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia severed his nearly two-decade long association with the party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here along with Home Minister Amit Shah, sinking the Kamal Nath-led 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh government into a massive crisis.

This was in more ways than one a homecoming for the former MP from Guna and a family reunion for the Scindias who have been divided in their political allegiance between the Congress and the BJP.

The immensely influential and from the family of the last rulers of Gwalior under the British Raj, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia went on to become a politician. She was not only a key part of the Jan Sangh, the predecessor to BJP, but also a co-founder of the saffron party that is in power at the Centre today.

Though she entered politics in 1957 by winning from the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh on a Congress ticket, it didn't take here long to leave the party.

She then joined the Bharatiya Jan Sangh before having a very short stint in the C Rajagopalachari-led Swatantra Party (which too was formed as a revolt against Jawaharlal Nehru). Since then, she has always been anti-Congress and was even sent to jail during Emergency.

Out of her five children (four daughters and a son), three made it big in public life – Madhavrao Scindia, the father of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje. Of them, Madhavrao Scindia, who had entered politics through the family patronised Jan Sangh, soon deviated to the Congress before trying his hands as an Independent.