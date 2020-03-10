India

Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi

By FPJ Web Desk

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership. Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise government".

Former Congress Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia
BJP arranged 3 chartered planes to Bengaluru, claims Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

(which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias.

Sachin Pilot tries to reaching out to Jyotiraditya Scindia, but fails

Sachin Pilot tried reaching out to Jyotiraditya Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Jyotiraditya Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.

Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Amit Shah leave from PM Modi's residence

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leave from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence

Sonia Gandhi calls for urgent meeting after Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi

Delhi: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi

Meeting underway at BJP office in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting underway at BJP office in Bhopal, senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe present.

Amit Shah arrives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence

Scindia likely to get Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and Rajya Sabha berth: Sources

Not interested in bringing down Madhya Pradesh government: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former #MadhyaPradesh CM: This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government.

Scindia ji welcome to join us, says BJP leader

BJP leader Narottam Mishra on being asked if BJP will welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party: Everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome. Dushmano ke teer kha kar doston ke shahar mein, unko kis-kis ne mara ye kahani phir kabhi.

