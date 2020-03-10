Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi

BJP arranged 3 chartered planes to Bengaluru, claims Cong leader Digvijaya Singh
(which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias.
Sachin Pilot tries to reaching out to Jyotiraditya Scindia, but fails
Sachin Pilot tried reaching out to Jyotiraditya Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Jyotiraditya Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.
Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Amit Shah leave from PM Modi's residence
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leave from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence
Sonia Gandhi calls for urgent meeting after Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi
Delhi: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi
Meeting underway at BJP office in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Meeting underway at BJP office in Bhopal, senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe present.
Amit Shah arrives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence
Not interested in bringing down Madhya Pradesh government: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former #MadhyaPradesh CM: This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government.
Scindia ji welcome to join us, says BJP leader
BJP leader Narottam Mishra on being asked if BJP will welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party: Everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome. Dushmano ke teer kha kar doston ke shahar mein, unko kis-kis ne mara ye kahani phir kabhi.
