 PM Modi Praises President Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Release Israeli Hostages
India welcomes US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
PM Modi (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X/@PMOIndia

New Delhi: India welcomes US President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

PM Modi's Tweet

He said on X, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace." Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

