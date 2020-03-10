'Madhavrao Scindia would have been Prime Minister', says Former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh after Jyotiraditya resigns

Reacting to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress party, former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh on Tuesday said that Scindia's resignation from the grand old party didn't come as a surprise to him. Singh also said that Scindia would now be sent to the Rajya Sabha and would secure a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

He said, "I am not surprised that Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress & will join BJP. I feel he will be sent to Rajya Sabha and inducted into Union Cabinet."

Natwar Singh added that Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia would have become the Prime Minister of India had he lived. He said, "His father Madhavrao Scindia would have been Prime Minister if he had lived."

Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash on the outskirts of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001, served as the Minister of Civil Aviation (1991-93), Minister of Tourism (1991-93), Minister of Human Resource Development (1995-96) in P. V. Narasimha Rao's Cabinet.