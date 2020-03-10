'Madhavrao Scindia would have been Prime Minister', says Former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh after Jyotiraditya resigns

Reacting to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress party, former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh on Tuesday said that Scindia's resignation from the grand old party didn't come as a surprise to him. Singh also said that Scindia would now be sent to the Rajya Sabha and would secure a berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.
He said, "I am not surprised that Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress & will join BJP. I feel he will be sent to Rajya Sabha and inducted into Union Cabinet."
Natwar Singh added that Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia would have become the Prime Minister of India had he lived. He said, "His father Madhavrao Scindia would have been Prime Minister if he had lived."
Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash on the outskirts of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001, served as the Minister of Civil Aviation (1991-93), Minister of Tourism (1991-93), Minister of Human Resource Development (1995-96) in P. V. Narasimha Rao's Cabinet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress party. In a letter addressed to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said that it was "now time" for him to move on.
He wrote, "I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."
After his resignation, 19 Congress MLAs and Scindia loyalists also resigned from the party, leaving the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in a total disarray.
According to sources, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met PM Modi and Amit Shah earlier on Tuesday, will join the Bhartiya Janata Party at 6 pm.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)