Scindia vs Jhansi Ki Rani: When Kangana's ‘Manikarnika’ accused Scindias of betrayal

The English translation for this poem has been provided by Manjula Reddy which goes as following:

Wounded and bruised she carried on

Until a wide canal she came upon

The new untrained horse that she rode

Tried to leap across but could not cope

Surrounded by the enemy she faced a noble warrior's end

Outnumbered this lioness fought, to become a legend

The Bundelas and Harbolas told this story of grit

Of how she fought like a man every bit

A woman fearless and defiant was she

This brave warrior

Our Jhansi ki Rani

Jyotiraditya is related to the same family and represents the Guna constituency of Madhya Pradesh. According to the film, shows Rani Lakshmi Bai calling out the Maharaja of Gwalior for bowing down to the British oppressors. "Jo apni maa ka sauda kar de, woh mar chuka hai. Aur main murdo par talwar nahi chalati," says the queen (People who sell their motherland are dead inside and I don't draw my sword to kill the dead).

While there hasn't been an official record of betrayal, the Scindias were patronised by the British, as evidenced by the huge Gwalior fort which houses the prestigious Scindia School.The Scindias' proximity to the British earned them several rewards and Jayajirao received the rank of a general and a 21-run salute from the Empire in 1877.