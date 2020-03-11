BJP nominate Jyotiraditya Scindia, Udayanraje Bhosale for Rajya Sabha: Here is the full list

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced its nine Rajya Sabha candidates, which also included its newly inducted member Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Rajya Sabha candidates were decided in a meeting headed by BJP President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari were also present in the meeting.

Here is the list of the BJP's nine Rajya Sabha candidates:

1. Assam - Bhubaneswar Kalita

2. Bihar - Vivek Thakur

3. Gujarat -- Abhay Bharadwaj

4. Gujarat - Ramilaben Bara

5. Jharkhand - Deepak Prakash

6. Manipur - Liyesemba Maharaj

7. Madhya Pradesh - Jyotiraditya Scindia

8. Maharashtra - Udaynraje Bhosale

9. Rajasthan - Rajendra Gehlot

The BJP also allotted two seats to its allies. Republican Party of India-A's chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale from Maharashtra and Bodoland People's Front's Biswajit Daimary from Assam were the allies who received the nomination.