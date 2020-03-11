BJP nominate Jyotiraditya Scindia, Udayanraje Bhosale for Rajya Sabha: Here is the full list

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced its nine Rajya Sabha candidates, which also included its newly inducted member Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The Rajya Sabha candidates were decided in a meeting headed by BJP President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari were also present in the meeting.
Here is the list of the BJP's nine Rajya Sabha candidates:
1. Assam - Bhubaneswar Kalita
2. Bihar - Vivek Thakur
3. Gujarat -- Abhay Bharadwaj
4. Gujarat - Ramilaben Bara
5. Jharkhand - Deepak Prakash
6. Manipur - Liyesemba Maharaj
7. Madhya Pradesh - Jyotiraditya Scindia
8. Maharashtra - Udaynraje Bhosale
9. Rajasthan - Rajendra Gehlot
The BJP also allotted two seats to its allies. Republican Party of India-A's chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale from Maharashtra and Bodoland People's Front's Biswajit Daimary from Assam were the allies who received the nomination.
Earlier on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar filed his nomination in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election. He was accompanied by NCP leaders from the state including Praful Patel.
NCP leader and former minister Fauzia Khan, who was expected to file her nomination along with Pawar on Wednesday, is likely to do so on Thursday.
The last date for filing of nomination is March 13.
(With input from Agencies)
