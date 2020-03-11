'Scindia wanted quick rehabilitation after LS poll defeat': Sharad Pawar says no MP-like situation in Maharashtra

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia after the later ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress party and joined its political opponent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pawar said that Scindia wanted quick rehabilitation after his Lok Sabha poll defeat in May 2019 at his family bastion to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav by over a lakh votes.

The NCP chief also ruled out a Madhya Pradesh-like situation in Maharashtra, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is doing "very well" in the state.

When asked if the Congress is to be blamed for the imminent fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Pawar said the party has a "good and capable leadership". Pawar added, "Some people have confidence in the capacity of Kamal Nath and feel a miracle can happen."