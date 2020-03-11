'Scindia wanted quick rehabilitation after LS poll defeat': Sharad Pawar says no MP-like situation in Maharashtra

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia after the later ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress party and joined its political opponent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Pawar said that Scindia wanted quick rehabilitation after his Lok Sabha poll defeat in May 2019 at his family bastion to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav by over a lakh votes.
The NCP chief also ruled out a Madhya Pradesh-like situation in Maharashtra, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is doing "very well" in the state.
When asked if the Congress is to be blamed for the imminent fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Pawar said the party has a "good and capable leadership". Pawar added, "Some people have confidence in the capacity of Kamal Nath and feel a miracle can happen."
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJP tried to form government in Maharashtra as well but it failed, adding that no such operation will be successful here.
"BJP tried to form government in Maharashtra as well but it failed. No such operation will be successful here. Surgeons like us are sitting here in the operation theatre. If anyone comes to do it, he himself will be operated upon," Raut told.
On Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia was inducted into BJP by party president JP Nadda by offering him a party stole and a bouquet of flowers in front of the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress party. In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi he wrote that it was "now time" for him to move on.
(With inputs from Agencies)
