'Felt odd seeing you with saffron party scarf': Sanjay Jha gets emotional after Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.

BJP president JP Nadda inducted Scindia into the party by offering him a party stole and a bouquet of flowers in front of the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Reacting to Scindia's entry into the political opponent BJP, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that it felt odd to see Jyotiraditya with saffron party scarf. Taking to Twitter, Jha wrote, "Dear @JM_Scindia:I saw your first presser as a #BJP leader. It felt odd seeing you with the saffron party scarf."

Jha further requested Scindia to refrain from supporting BJP's religious bigotry and communal pyrotechnics. He wrote, "You are a hugely talented asset & have a great career ahead. One kind request; please do not support religious bigotry and communal pyrotechnics. Thanks! Good luck!"