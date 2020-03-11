'Felt odd seeing you with saffron party scarf': Sanjay Jha gets emotional after Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.
BJP president JP Nadda inducted Scindia into the party by offering him a party stole and a bouquet of flowers in front of the media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Reacting to Scindia's entry into the political opponent BJP, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said that it felt odd to see Jyotiraditya with saffron party scarf. Taking to Twitter, Jha wrote, "Dear @JM_Scindia:I saw your first presser as a #BJP leader. It felt odd seeing you with the saffron party scarf."
Jha further requested Scindia to refrain from supporting BJP's religious bigotry and communal pyrotechnics. He wrote, "You are a hugely talented asset & have a great career ahead. One kind request; please do not support religious bigotry and communal pyrotechnics. Thanks! Good luck!"
Earlier on Tuesday, Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress party. In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi he wrote that it was "now time" for him to move on.
"I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he wrote.
He added that while remained dedicated to serve the people of his state and country, he believed that he was "unable to do this anymore within this party".
“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start, he wrote, thanking the Congress chief for providing him "with a platform to have served the nation.”
