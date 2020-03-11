'He showed his hollowness of convictions and principles': Tharoor slams Scindia; says Congress needs 'longer-term' President

The question then is, what does the Congress need to turn things around?

Lok Sabha MP and party leader Shashi Tharoor believes that a change of guard might be in order. "We need to start with a longer-term, as opposed to interim, Congress president, as well as the 'elected' membership of the working committee," he told Rediff in an interview.

While Tharoor is not a member of the Congress Working Committee, he has repeatedly appealed to the body to "hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters".

This, he opined, would add to the credibility of those holding the positions and help them tackle the "significant organisational challenges associated with re-energising the rank and file of the party."