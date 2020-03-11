Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit shows battle for identity in Congress

New Delhi: The resignation of the Gwalior royal Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress on Monday has brought to the fore the fight between the old and the young guard looking for survival in the party and also a "battle of identity".

Scindia resigned from the Congress after 18 years on Monday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the 75th birth anniversary of his father and veteran Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

In his resignation, he complained about being sidelined in the party for the last one year.

"...as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he wrote, adding that he is "unable" to "serve" people having been a part of the Congress and his decision to quit he party is to respect the "aspirations of my people and my workers".

A senior Congress leader wishing not to be named told IANS: "The fight between the young and the old guard was quiet clear in the Congress for long."

He said that with Sonia Gandhi's return to the helm of the party helped the old guard to attain more power and sideline the young leaders.

Citing the examples of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the party sidelined the young leaders and went ahead with the veterans, he said: "When the Congress narrowly won in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, both Scindia and Sachin Pilot were hopeful of getting the top berth in the state with Rahul Gandhi being the party chief."

"With the selection of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, the young leaders felt sidelined," he said.

Another senior party functionary said that Scindia switiching sides clearly shows the "battle of identity" in the party.