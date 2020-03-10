'Murder of democracy' to 'jumla': 10 tweets about Modi-Shah Jyotiraditya Scindia ought to delete before joining BJP

The BJP appears to have readied a grand welcome for the defecting politician, and according to reports, may even make him an Union Minister.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia had written that he wished for "a fresh start". But the internet never lets you quite forget your past, and Jyotiraditya Scindia had been a fierce critic of the BJP in earlier days.

Now, with him poised to join a different ideology and party, we decided to take a walk down memory lane. More specifically, we revisited some earlier social media posts and comments by the leader that, should he join the BJP wouldn't really age well.

Take this 2018 tweet where he called the swearing in of BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister a "murder of democracy". And while we're not drawing any parallels between the Karnataka situation and the current political turnoil in Madhya Pradesh, the fact remains that Scindia's resignation from the party and the subsequent submission of resignations by 9 MLAs has indeed thrown a spanner into the functioning of the state government.