'Murder of democracy' to 'jumla': 10 tweets about Modi-Shah Jyotiraditya Scindia ought to delete before joining BJP

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday resigned from the party stating that he felt that he was unable to "serve" people, he felt that he was "unable to do this anymore within this party".
Soon after this, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the party leader had been expelled for indulging in "anti-party activities". He also said that party chief Sonia Gandhi had approved the expulsion.
Scindia is now expected to join the BJP. According to sources, the formalities involved have been completed and reportedly, he will be inducted into the BJP at 6 pm on Tuesday. According to reports, Scindia who had been miffed at the lack of support from his former party over a nomination to the Rajya Sabha, may now become the saffron party's candidate for the upcoming polls.
The BJP appears to have readied a grand welcome for the defecting politician, and according to reports, may even make him an Union Minister.
In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia had written that he wished for "a fresh start". But the internet never lets you quite forget your past, and Jyotiraditya Scindia had been a fierce critic of the BJP in earlier days.
Now, with him poised to join a different ideology and party, we decided to take a walk down memory lane. More specifically, we revisited some earlier social media posts and comments by the leader that, should he join the BJP wouldn't really age well.
Take this 2018 tweet where he called the swearing in of BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister a "murder of democracy". And while we're not drawing any parallels between the Karnataka situation and the current political turnoil in Madhya Pradesh, the fact remains that Scindia's resignation from the party and the subsequent submission of resignations by 9 MLAs has indeed thrown a spanner into the functioning of the state government.
There have been several instances where Scindia has been a vocal critic of the BJP. From taking a dig at Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to raking up social issues, he has done it all.
Take a look:
Taking a dig at the previous Maharashtra government and the Prime Minister, Scindia in May 2018 had said that they had "decentralised corruption".
"The poor has no food; farmer does not get returns of crops or compensation; elderly don’t get pension & the BJP has no worries about it!" he had taken to Twitter to write.
Now, assuming that these problems have since been addressed by the Congress government in the state, we wonder how the situation will play out in the future.
He had also been critical of the 2019 Budget, saying that zero budget farming provided "no solution for our mostly debt ridden, landless marginal & small farmers".
Also in 2018, he had criticised the BJP for only critiquing his then party, rather than "giving the nation a New India".
"It's like driving a car with eyes only on the rear-view mirror. It will lead to an accident. Does the BJP have answers to issues such as the rise in mob lynchings, women's safety and divisive politics?" he had been quoted as saying at the time.
We're not quite if the answers have been found. But it would appear that Scindia has had a change of heart.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)