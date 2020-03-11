'BJP is seriously involved in poaching MLAs...': As Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Congress holds party briefing

Even as Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress held a Party briefing at Parliament House. The meeting was led by party leader Anand Sharma.

Speaking at the meeting, he wondered why the saffron party was "intolerant to opposition Governments in major states".

"The BJP is the ruling party, it is expected to follow certain norms but they are now seriously involved in poaching MLAs," he said, citing Karnataka, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa as examples.

Sharma accused the government of "not being serious" and said that the Centre was looking to avoid a deliberation on the "worst communal riots in the history of Delhi"