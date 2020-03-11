'BJP is seriously involved in poaching MLAs...': As Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Congress holds party briefing

Even as Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress held a Party briefing at Parliament House. The meeting was led by party leader Anand Sharma.
Speaking at the meeting, he wondered why the saffron party was "intolerant to opposition Governments in major states".
"The BJP is the ruling party, it is expected to follow certain norms but they are now seriously involved in poaching MLAs," he said, citing Karnataka, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa as examples.
Sharma accused the government of "not being serious" and said that the Centre was looking to avoid a deliberation on the "worst communal riots in the history of Delhi"
"It is a very sad reflection on our democracy and our Parliament that we have not given a message of reassurance to the public of Delhi and our nation. We want to tell the Prime Minister that this is not the way, a serious challenge has to be addressed," he said.
He added that the country was yet to "hear a word of compassion from the PM even outside the Parliament.".
In the meantime, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered "what was Amit Shah ji doing when Delhi was burning".
Sharma also demanded that the government slash fuel prices 'immediately' and "offer the respite of low crude prices to the common man".
His demand was echoed by Randeep Surjewala on Twitter who called for the forwarding of the benefits of reduced international crude oil prices to people.
"Petrol-Diesel should be brought under GST and hike in excise duty should be withdrawn until it is brought under GST regime," he added.
Even as Congress leaders took centre stage to criticise the government, leading politicians of the saffron party convened to welcome Scindia into its folds.
On Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of party President JP Nadda. Speaking at the induction ceremony he said that "the Congress was no longer the party it had earlier been."
