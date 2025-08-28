 Traffic Diversions In Navi Mumbai As Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Patil Heads To Mumbai
Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Representation Image

Navi Mumbai: Major traffic restrictions, diversions and bandobast has been planned in place across Navi Mumbai on account of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil and a large convoy of vehicles accompanying him enter the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on their way from Jalna to Mumbai.

According to the notification by traffic police, entry restrictions will apply at several points including Konfata, Borle Toll Naka, Palspe, Gavhanphata, Kalamboli Circle, Panvel City, Palm Beach Road (Seawoods–Vashi stretch), CBD Circle, and Vashi Plaza. Alternative routes via Sion–Panvel Highway, Amra Marg, Khopoli, and Panvel internal roads have been suggested for light and two-wheeler traffic.

Heavy vehicles, trucks, and goods carriers will not be allowed to enter or pass through any Navi Mumbai routes until the convoy clears. Essential services such as ambulances, fire brigade, police, government vehicles, buses, and vehicles accompanying protestors will be exempt.

Speaking on the arrangements, DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade said: “We are expecting a very large movement of protestors and vehicles in Navi Mumbai. To ensure smooth passage of the convoy and safety of the public, we have imposed temporary traffic restrictions and diversions. Motorists are requested to follow the alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.”

The restrictions will be in force from 10:00 a.m on Thursday until the protest vehicles pass through Navi Mumbai and normal traffic resumes.

"We have heavy bandobast at Kon fata, Gavhan fata and all other entry points. The suspicious vehicles passing by would be checked. We won't be keeping a count on the number of vehicles for protest passing by. The number of vehicles to be allowed will be taken care at Mumbai by Mumbai police," DCP Pankaj Dahane said.

