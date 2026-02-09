 Mumbai Metro Line 2B Phase-1 Stations Bag IGBC Platinum Green Certification For Sustainable Design
Mumbai Metro Line 2B Phase-1 Stations Bag IGBC Platinum Green Certification For Sustainable Design

All five stations of Mumbai’s Metro Line 2B Phase-1 have received Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council for sustainable design and construction, reinforcing the city’s push for eco-friendly public transport, though services on the approved stretch are yet to begin.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro’s Line 2B Phase-1 stations earn top green ratings for eco-friendly construction and energy-efficient infrastructure | X -

Mumbai, Feb 09: All five stations of Metro Line 2B Phase–1 have been awarded the highest green building certification, with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) granting Platinum ratings for their design and construction.

Highest green certification for Metro Line 2B stations

The Platinum rating recognises the adoption of environmentally responsible and innovative design practices in the metro stations. The certified stations include Deshbhakt N. G. Acharya Udyan–Diamond Garden, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, BSNL, Mankhurd, and Maharashtra Nagar Mandal metro stations.

The certification under the IGBC Green MRTS Rating Programme acknowledges measures incorporated to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable infrastructure development in urban mass transit systems.

Earlier lines also certified carbon neutral

Earlier, stations on Metro Lines 2A and 7 had also received Platinum ratings, and both corridors have been certified as carbon neutral, marking a step towards cleaner public transport in Mumbai.

The development agency said the focus remains on building environmentally responsible and safe transport infrastructure, with sustainability embedded as a core principle in the design and construction of metro projects.

Operations yet to begin

Meanwhile, in November last year, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had granted approval for the 5.6-km Phase 1 stretch of Metro Line 2B between Mandale in Mankhurd and Diamond Garden in Chembur to begin operations.

However, despite receiving the mandatory safety clearance, passenger services on this section are yet to commence, with the corridor still awaiting operational rollout.

