Mumbai Metro Line 2B Phase-1 Stations Bag IGBC Platinum Green Certification For Sustainable Design

Mumbai, Feb 09: All five stations of Metro Line 2B Phase–1 have been awarded the highest green building certification, with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) granting Platinum ratings for their design and construction.

Highest green certification for Metro Line 2B stations

The Platinum rating recognises the adoption of environmentally responsible and innovative design practices in the metro stations. The certified stations include Deshbhakt N. G. Acharya Udyan–Diamond Garden, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, BSNL, Mankhurd, and Maharashtra Nagar Mandal metro stations.

We are thrilled to share that all the five Metro Line 2B Phase 1 stations have achieved the highest ranking for green design and construction, being awarded with the Platinum Rating by the Indian Green Building Council.

The certification under the IGBC Green MRTS Rating Programme acknowledges measures incorporated to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable infrastructure development in urban mass transit systems.

Earlier lines also certified carbon neutral

Earlier, stations on Metro Lines 2A and 7 had also received Platinum ratings, and both corridors have been certified as carbon neutral, marking a step towards cleaner public transport in Mumbai.

The development agency said the focus remains on building environmentally responsible and safe transport infrastructure, with sustainability embedded as a core principle in the design and construction of metro projects.

Operations yet to begin

Meanwhile, in November last year, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had granted approval for the 5.6-km Phase 1 stretch of Metro Line 2B between Mandale in Mankhurd and Diamond Garden in Chembur to begin operations.

However, despite receiving the mandatory safety clearance, passenger services on this section are yet to commence, with the corridor still awaiting operational rollout.

