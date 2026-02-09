 Mumbai Metro Line 2B Phase 1 Stations Receive IGBC Platinum Rating for Green Design
Mumbai Metro Line 2B Phase 1 Stations Receive IGBC Platinum Rating for Green Design

All five Phase 1 stations of Mumbai’s Metro Line 2B have received the Indian Green Building Council’s highest ‘Platinum’ rating for sustainable design and construction. Certified under the IGBC Green MRTS programme, the stations were assessed on energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management and eco-friendly materials, marking a boost to Mumbai’s green transit push.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In a significant push towards sustainable urban infrastructure, all five stations under Phase 1 of Metro Line 2B have secured the highest “Platinum” rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for green design and construction, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The top-tier certification recognises the integration of environment-friendly concepts in the planning, design, and execution of the metro stations. The newly certified stations are Deshbhakt N.G. Acharya Udyan–Diamond Garden, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, BSNL, Mankhurd, and Maharashtra Nagar–Mandale.

The stations were evaluated under the IGBC’s Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) Rating Programme, which assesses projects on parameters such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, sustainable materials, and overall environmental impact.

The certification reflects the adoption of innovative green practices in station construction, aimed at reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainable mobility in the city. Features typically considered under such ratings include efficient lighting systems, optimised ventilation, rainwater harvesting, and the use of eco-friendly construction materials.

The achievement adds to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) growing portfolio of green-certified transit infrastructure. Earlier, stations on Metro Lines 2A and 7 had also secured Platinum ratings, with both corridors being certified as carbon-neutral.

The latest recognition reinforces the focus on sustainability in upcoming metro projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With increasing emphasis on climate-resilient infrastructure, the adoption of green building standards is expected to play a key role in future urban transport planning. The green certification of its stations is a step towards ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient public transport system for the city.

Metro Line 2B, which connects key eastern suburbs, is being developed as part of the larger metro expansion plan to improve connectivity and reduce road congestion.

