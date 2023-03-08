Mumbai: Metro 2B to be partially opened in early 2024 | Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro 2B will be opened partially – between Mandale Depot and Chembur – a year from now. With the car depot shaping up at Mandale, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to first open the Mandale Depot to Diamond Garden (Chembur) route which has five stations, sources said. The remaining section between Chembur to Andheri (West) will become operational at a later date.

Currently, just a little over 25% of the work on the alignment between Mandale and Diamond Garden remains. Around 58% of civil work has been completed at Mandale Depot while a double-deck car depot is being constructed over 31 acre of land at Mandale (Mankhurd) to accommodate as many as 72 metro trains at a time.

The entire Metro 2 line has been split into two phases of 2A and 2B – Dahisar East to Andheri West / DN Nagar (18.59 km) and Andheri West / DN Nagar to Mandale Depot (23.64 km), respectively. Due to the availability of a car depot to service the route, the 2B section is again being divided into two phases – from Mandale Depot to Chembur and the remaining portion of Chembur to Andheri West / DN Nagar.

Even metro line 2A was opened in two phases. On April 2, 2022, the alignment between Dahisar East and Dahanukarwadi was made operational for the public and on January 19, 2023, the corridor from Dahanukarwadi to Andheri West / DN Nagar was inaugurated.

Line 2B is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs11,000 crore and 2A has been made with a spend of about Rs 7,000 crore.