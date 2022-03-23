Mumbai: MMRDA appoints new contractor for BKC-Chembur Metro 2B work

The work of Metro 2B between BKC and Chembur will finally take off. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has appointed a new contractor for this said stretch. The earlier appointed contractor for package 6, MBZ-RCC joint-venture was awarded a contract at Rs 521 crore for 5.9 km long elevated lines, including 6 stations -MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla Terminus, Kurla East and Chembur . This joint venture was not able to complete even 4 cent of work in 30 months as against 60 per cent expected. Therefore the contract was terminated.

In the latest development, the new contractor NCC was appointed in the authority’s meeting chaired by state’s chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. MMRDA will pay the contractor Rs 760 crore for this work.

The DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor is a 23.5-km long corridor and will have 22 stations. The deadline of this project is of October 2022. The cost of this project is amounting to over Rs 11,000 crore.

MMRDA has also appointed the contractor to implement the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) at a cost of Rs 427 crore. The scope of work includes Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Intelligent Transport System (ITS), Toll Management System, Electrical works, Highway Illumination System, Construction of Toll Plazas and Administrative Buildings including Command Control Centres.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:59 AM IST