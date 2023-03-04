Mumbai: Metro 2B work in sensitive aerodrome area begins after court's clearance

Representative image | File

As part of the construction of Andheri West-Mandale Metro 2B project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received the clearance to proceed with work on SV Road off Juhu Aerodrome. After this huge relief, work on this arterial road has commenced.

Construction work had halted due to litigation

A senior MMRDA official said there was a litigation filed against the construction on a certain stretch on SV Road. “No progress has been made. Now that the court has passed an order in the project’s favour, we have initiated construction works and plan to complete erection of pillars as well as the viaduct within a year,” the official said.

The development authority has handed over the implementation work of this corridor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Officials are optimistic of completing the project by December 2024.

Litigation led to partial opening of Metro 2 betn Dahisar East and Andheri West

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court, which was disposed of a couple of months back. It had raised safety concerns due to the metro viaduct passing above ground and very close to the sensitive installation of the aerodrome. This section also has an air funnel, a part of which comes under the metro project. The Airport Authority of India had given its nod to the project way back in 2019.

Due to the petition, though, work on the SV Road stretch between Vile Parle and Santacruz had come to a grinding halt.

This issue was one of the reasons for MMRDA to decide to open Metro 2 line partially between Dahisar East and Andheri West (D N Nagar), despite work on the alignment commencing back in April 2018.