Mumbai: Man Arrested For Smoking Inside Lavatory Of Indigo Flight

Image Used For Representational Purpose Only | File Image

The Sahar police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The accused, Khalil Khan, a resident of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested upon landing at Mumbai airport. Khan is an employee of a factory located in Bhiwandi. He travelled from Lucknow to Delhi and from Delhi to Mumbai for work.

Read Also Viral VIDEO: Elderly Man Caught Smoking Bidi Inside Packed Delhi Metro Train

According to the police, 176 passengers were on board the flight (6E864) from Delhi, which departed on June 26 at 5.17pm. At 6.10pm, a crew member detected a strong smell of cigarette smoke coming from the lavatory. A crew member checked the lavatory and discovered a cigarette butt and a burnt matchstick in the dustbin, taking a photo as evidence. Upon inquiry, Khan admitted to smoking inside the lavatory.

Read Also Mumbai News: Flight Passenger Arrested For Smoking Inside Plane

The IndiGo staff registered a case against Khan under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 22 (smoking in aircraft) of the Aircraft Act.