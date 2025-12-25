 Maharashtra Tragedy: Farmer Couple & Sons Found Dead In Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Tragedy: Farmer Couple & Sons Found Dead In Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded

Maharashtra Tragedy: Farmer Couple & Sons Found Dead In Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded

A farmer, his wife, and their two sons were found dead in separate locations in Nanded, Maharashtra, in a suspected mass suicide. The parents were discovered at home, while the sons’ bodies were found on nearby railway tracks, suggesting they jumped in front of a train. Police are investigating the cause, with financial or domestic issues considered possible triggers.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Tragedy: Farmer Couple & Sons Found Dead In Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded | Representational Image

Nanded: A farmer, his wife and their two sons were found dead in two different locations in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday morning, in what police suspect to be a mass suicide, an official said.

Around 8 am, the bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) were discovered on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil, he said.

The bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were subsequently found on nearby railway lines. It appears they jumped in front of a speeding train, the official said.

Police inspector Dattatray Manthale told reporters, "The parents were found dead inside their home, while the sons took their lives on the railway tracks. We have asked a Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy."

FPJ Shorts
Did Emirates A380 Flight Really Take-Off With A Huge Santa's Sleigh? Official Christmas Video Sparks Discussion
Did Emirates A380 Flight Really Take-Off With A Huge Santa's Sleigh? Official Christmas Video Sparks Discussion
Himachal Pradesh Govt Terminates Senior Doctor Over Hospital Brawl With Patient
Himachal Pradesh Govt Terminates Senior Doctor Over Hospital Brawl With Patient
'Takeshi's Castle - Mumbai Edition': Netizens In Splits As Viral Video Shows Commuters 'Trekking' On Debris Of Elphinstone Bridge In Prabhadevi
'Takeshi's Castle - Mumbai Edition': Netizens In Splits As Viral Video Shows Commuters 'Trekking' On Debris Of Elphinstone Bridge In Prabhadevi
Andhra King Taluka On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Action-Comedy Film
Andhra King Taluka On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Action-Comedy Film
Read Also
'Takeshi's Castle - Mumbai Edition': Netizens In Splits As Viral Video Shows Commuters 'Trekking' On...
article-image

While the nature of their death appears to be part of a suicide pact, police said the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The family belonged to the small-scale farming community, but it is not yet confirmed if financial distress or a domestic crisis triggered the extreme step, the official said.

Neighbours described the Lakhes as a hardworking family who struggled against the odds of small-land farming to sustain themselves.

The Nanded rural police are recording statements of relatives and checking for notes or final messages left by the family.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Tragedy: Farmer Couple & Sons Found Dead In Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded

Maharashtra Tragedy: Farmer Couple & Sons Found Dead In Suspected Mass Suicide in Nanded

'Takeshi's Castle - Mumbai Edition': Netizens In Splits As Viral Video Shows Commuters 'Trekking' On...

'Takeshi's Castle - Mumbai Edition': Netizens In Splits As Viral Video Shows Commuters 'Trekking' On...

Christmas Rush Causes Heavy Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; VIDEOS

Christmas Rush Causes Heavy Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; VIDEOS

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely

'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From...

'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From...