Navi Mumbai: War Heroes To Workers, Gautam Adani Calls NMIA Launch A Tribute To Nation Builders

Mumbai: Standing beside war heroes and first time flyers, industrialist Gautam Adani on Wednesday described the arrival of the first passengers at Navi Mumbai International Airport as a deeply moving tribute to the many hands that build and sustain India.



Sharing his thoughts on X, Adani recalled welcoming the inaugural passengers alongside Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Bana Singh and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, calling the moment symbolic of the country’s collective strength and spirit.

It was a deeply moving moment to stand beside Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain @banasinghpvc and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar as the @navimumairport (NMIA) welcomed its very first passengers.



Beyond An Airport, A Shared National Story



Adani said the moment went far beyond the launch of a new aviation hub. Alongside the decorated soldiers stood workers who built the airport with their bare hands, farmers and their families who feed the nation, social workers associated with the Adani Foundation, and specially abled colleagues who, he said, inspire resilience every day.



For many among them, the flight marked their first ever journey by air. Adani noted that their presence reflected what the airport truly stands for, opportunity with dignity and progress that includes everyone.



Recognising Unsung Contributors



In his message, Adani highlighted five pillars that he said represent modern India, soldiers who protect Bharat, workers who build Bharat, farmers who sustain Bharat, social workers who serve Bharat, and the specially abled who inspire Bharat. He said it was an honour to stand with them at a moment that captured India’s forward momentum without leaving anyone behind.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed passengers as Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced its airside operations today with the arrival of its first commercial flight.



Adani was accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, and said their blessings, courage and resilience continue to motivate the group to work harder in service of the nation.



A Symbol Of Inclusive Growth



The launch of passenger operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a major milestone for the Mumbai metropolitan region, easing pressure on the existing airport and opening new economic and employment avenues. Adani’s message positioned the airport not just as infrastructure, but as a symbol of inclusive growth shaped by sacrifice, labour and shared aspiration.



He concluded by saying that moments like these reaffirm the responsibility to build bigger, serve better, and contribute meaningfully to India’s journey forward.

