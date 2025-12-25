'Takeshi's Castle - Mumbai Edition': Netizens In Splits As Viral Video Shows Commuters 'Trekking' On Debris Of Elphinstone Bridge In Prabhadevi |

Mumbai once again found itself at the centre of social media attention after a viral video showed commuters dangerously navigating piles of debris left behind after the demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge in Prabhadevi. The clip, which has sparked both laughter and outrage online, has been dubbed “Takeshi’s Castle – Mumbai edition” by netizens, drawing parallels to the obstacle-filled Japanese game show.

The video captures a long line of Mumbaikars 'trekking' across massive chunks of concrete, stones and rubble, carefully jumping and balancing their way across the debris to cross the stretch. The risky manoeuvre was reportedly adopted by pedestrians after the demolition of pedestrian bridges connecting Parel and Prabhadevi, which has resulted in severe congestion and limited crossing options.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Yash_Inside and has already garnered over 1.1 million views. While many viewers reacted with humour, several others expressed serious concern over commuter safety and civic planning. One user wrote, “I came outside from office and someone said paidal jane mai traffic hai, I was like whatttt.” Another quipped, “Takeshi’s Castle – Mumbai edition.” Frustration was also evident, with comments like “It’s getting worst day by day… everyday struggle,” and “Municipality responsibility.”

Bridge Closure Triggers Traffic Chaos

The demolition of the over 100-year-old British-era Elphinstone Road overbridge (ROB), which connected Parel and Prabhadevi, began on September 12. Since its closure, the bridge has emerged as a major pain point for both pedestrians and motorists. The dismantling has severely disrupted traffic flow across Lower Parel, Currey Road and adjoining areas, leading to long traffic snarls during peak hours.

Residents living near the bridge have also complained of intense noise pollution caused by incessant honking from vehicles stuck in congestion. With the Elphinstone Bridge dismantled, vehicular movement between Dadar, Parel, Currey Road and Bharatmata Junction has been heavily affected. Motorists travelling from Dadar towards Parel, Lalbaug and CSMT are being diverted via the Lower Parel and Currey Road bridges, further adding to congestion.

The Elphinstone Bridge, originally designed for a much smaller population, had long been identified as a traffic bottleneck. Its replacement will be a modern double-decker bridge with an open web girder design, forming a key component of Mumbai’s evolving transport infrastructure. The railway portion of the project alone is estimated to cost Rs 167.35 crore, while the full Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor project is valued at Rs 1,286 crore and is expected to be completed by December 2026.

