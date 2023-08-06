Mumbai News: Flight Passenger Arrested For Smoking Inside Plane

In-flight smoking | Wikipedia

Mumbai: A flight passenger travelling from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai was arrested for allegedly smoking inside an airline’s toilet.

The incident occurred on August 3, when the crew of an Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai to Mumbai found a piece of burnt cigarette in the toilet after noticing the smoky smell that was spreading throughout the cabin.

After inquiry, the accused, Kawraj Tagat Singh, 26, a resident of Rajasthan, submitted the cigarette pocket and a lighter to the crew members and was promptly handed over to the Sahara police after the flight landed in Mumbai.

Case registered against passenger

A case has been registered against him under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and 25 (in any part of an aircraft or in its vicinity, in which a notice is displayed indicating that smoking is prohibited) of the Aircraft Rules. Notably, Singh was found smoking despite the flight crew’s clear instructions regarding the prohibition of smoking inside the aircraft, which led to his subsequent arrest.